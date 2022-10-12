Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Holcomb argues for expungement, not pardons, for marijuana possession

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb discussed his stance on a number of recent issues as part of a fireside chat and luncheon on Wednesday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb discussed his stance on a number of recent issues as part of a fireside chat and luncheon on Wednesday.

The event took place at The Grand on East Market Street in Jeffersonville on Wednesday afternoon.

Holcomb addressed a number of legislations recently put into place during the Biden administration, including the recent announcement from President Joe Biden pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana.

While Biden urged governors to follow his lead for state charges, Holcomb will not be seeking out pardons in Indiana.

“If you are busted for simple possession of marijuana and stay clean for a number of years, five years, then you can pursue expungement,” Holcomb said. “That is never disclosed and that will never be in the way. If you do the crime and pay the time, then you can move on.”

Holcomb said he is going to enforce the laws “the way they are written,” arguing marijuana’s designation needs to be looked into by Congress and more medical studies need to be done.

“Do I think that marijuana belongs in the same class as heroin or, you know, very strong morphine, et cetera, no,” Holcomb said. “But that’s Congress’ job.”

Holcomb also addressed other topics such as abortion, saying the state is waiting for the judicial process to play out.

“When the law was passed and signed, it would go from the legislative phase to a judicial phase, and that’s where we find ourselves today and we’ll wait and see how they rule,” Holcomb said.

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the state abortion ban would be put on hold to consider whether or not it violates state constitution.

