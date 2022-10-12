Contact Troubleshooters
Information on early voting in Indiana

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The voter registration deadline has passed, which means early voting in Indiana has begun.

Hoosiers can cast their ballots from now until Nov. 7 for this year’s elections.

There are three absentee voting options that the state is offering. Those options are voting in person; voting by mail; or voting by using the travel board, where poll workers bring a ballot to a residence.

When voting in person, Hoosiers must have acceptable photo identification, such as a driver’s license. Local county clerk’s offices should be contacted when it comes to locations and hours.

In regards to voting by mail, Hoosiers need to see if they’re eligible to do that. An application that’s just one page needs to be submitted to the resident’s local county clerk’s office before Friday, Oct. 28.

Hoosiers experiencing an illness or injury; caring for someone who will be confined at home on Election Day; or have disability themselves and can’t access their polling place may be eligible for travel board voting. This voting option also requires an application that’s just one page to be submitted to the resident’s local county clerk’s office. However, the deadline for this one isn’t until Nov. 7 by noon.

Still have questions about early voting? Consider these resources:

Indiana Disability Rights: ‘How to vote early in Indiana’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Absentee Voting’

