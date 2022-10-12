Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments about controversial education bill

Contact Troubleshooters
The state’s highest court is hearing arguments about a controversial education bill passed last year by the General Assembly.(Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s highest court is set to hear arguments about a controversial education bill passed last year by the General Assembly.

House Bill 563 was narrowly passed by the General Assembly and vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear, but the legislature overrode that veto.

HB 563 would set up tax credits to fund the ability of parents to choose schools for their kids. Opponents say it uses state money to let kids attend private schools.

A Franklin Circuit Court ruled that unconstitutional and Attorney General Daniel Cameron then appealed that decision.

The Kentucky Supreme Court will now hear arguments Wednesday afternoon following the appeal of the lower court’s decision. We are told that each side will have 30 minutes to argue their case.

HB 563 sets up what’s called “education opportunity accounts,” or tax credits, to help parents pay for schools outside their districts, including private schools that require tuition.

