Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member

By Alyssa Williams, Dakota Makres and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday.

“He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said.

Lt. Hutton died on Friday at 56 years old.

He was with the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1983, and he held several ranks and titles during his tenure.

“His family was his most important, but his community was next in line, so he just done whatever he needed to do and would still be doing that,” said Darryl Baker, the retired fire chief who worked alongside Hutton for most of his career.

Local emergency personnel joined Hutton’s loved ones to honor his memory as a devoted firefighter and community member.

“His greatest fear, one of the things he told Captain Darryl was that he would be forgotten, and I think this display certainly shows that he is not forgotten and that he will be dearly missed,” Hutton added.

Gary Hutton’s burial concluded with a performance of ‘Taps’ and ringing of the final bell.

“I just wish I could show him, because I know that it would have meant a lot to him. Here ya go, Gary. I’ll see you in Heaven,” Baker said.

Hutton’s family said they are grateful for everyone who helped honor him.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

