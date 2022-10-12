Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color

On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle...
On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro.

A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program to empower the stories and dreams of young Black girls.

Chastity Dotson, an actor, activist and founder of 300FOR300, came to Louisville following Breonna Taylor’s death to help create and share positive narratives for 300 girls of color in the city.

The photos of the girls were taken over the last couple of years within the 300FOR300 program.

“I just wanted to do something to let these girls know they’re seen and that they are worthy and they’re beautiful,” Dotson said. “We have this campaign all over town. There’s other billboards and the girls will be surprised. We are beautiful. We are bold. We are life. We are love, and this is just my way of letting them know that anything is possible. Really really, anything is possible.”

Dotson said the billboards serve as a symbol of hope and inspiration for the community to grow.

