Louisville mayoral candidates debate McConnell’s influence on campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new campaign ad attacking Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg is a new point of contention in Louisville’s race for mayor.

At the Louisville Forum on Wednesday, Greenberg criticized the ad as a sign of attempted influence by Senator Mitch McConnell.

“Mitch McConnell and his Super PAC are trying to buy this election,” Greenberg said. “They are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to defeat me, because they know that our administration will work with people across the city to move Louisville in a new direction. That is not the direction that Mitch McConnell wants this city to move in.”

The ad from Super PAC KSL Inc, or Kentuckians for Strong Leadership, is posted to the website MoreGregWithCraig.com.

The ad characterizes Greenberg as a continuation of Mayor Greg Fischer’s policies and the violent crime that increased during Fischer’s administration.

In response, Republican candidate and Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf did not acknowledge any connection between his campaign.

“The experience I bring for 12 years is something that Mitch McConnell wasn’t even involved in unless I had to call federal help with him or Yarmuth or anybody in Frankfort,” Dieruf said. “So saying that he’s a part of the campaign now, it’s a soundbite guys. You have to get over soundbites, because running a city is nothing about soundbites.”

Senator McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

