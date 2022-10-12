Louisville online shopping fulfillment center hiring for seasonal jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 3,000 jobs are opening up in Louisville ahead of the holiday season.

Radial, an online shopping commerce center located on Trade Port Drive in Louisville, announced 3,380 jobs will be available in anticipation for peak holiday shopping, according to a release.

Louisville residents will be able to get comprehensive training at entry-level warehouse positions. Workers will process online orders, including packing, sorting and shipping.

Radial said seasonal workers will be offered competitive hourly wages, a variety of work schedules and overtime opportunities.

