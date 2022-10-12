Louisville Zoo enacts measures to protect birds from Avian flu

Contact Troubleshooters
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is taking steps to protect the birds housed there from Avian flu.

Effective today, the Zoo has temporarily closed the public walk-through aviaries. They are also moving some birds to protected areas out of an abundance of caution.

According to the Zoo, Avian flu, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, can be contagious in birds and can affect several species, including domestic chickens and turkeys, both in backyard flocks and commercial flocks.

Avian flu viruses can be harbored in wild waterfowl and shorebird populations, but the chances of humans becoming infected with the virus is extremely low. The Zoo says there has been only one confirmed case of human infection in the U.S., and that person was involved with culling thousands of infected poultry.

Louisville Zoo areas that will be closed to guests until the threat clears include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Other birds are being relocated to protected areas to prevent co-mingling.

Dan Maloney, Executive Director of the Louisville Zoo, said the measures will remain in place “for as long as the situation requires.”

Confirmed cases of Avian flu were discovered in a backyard poultry flock in Fayette County.

