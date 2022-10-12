Mayor Fischer recognized for water industry contributions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has been recognized for his contributions to the water industry.

The Water Environment Federation awarded Louisville Metro’s mayor with its 2022 Public Officials Award for his work over his three terms.

The not-for-profit technical and educational organization’s award is presented to a public officials who made improvements to the water environment in areas including clean water legislation, public policy and government service, according to a release.

Fischer’s One Water Partnership was specifically cited by the federation because of the collaboration between the Louisville Water and Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District.

“I’m honored to accept this on behalf of Louisville and all our partners helping us innovate and care for one of our most important resources,” Fischer said about the collaboration, “which is producing approximately $10 million in benefits per year to our community through shared services, contracts and labor.”

One Water Partnership was launched back in 2012.

