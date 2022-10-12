Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the season.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School.

Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”

He went on to say the safety of the players is Bellevue High School’s No. 1 priority.

The statement finishes by saying the school looks forward to the return of varsity football for the 2023 season.

Read Hicks’ full statement below:

Bellevue is the latest high school to cancel its football season over safety concerns.

A high school in Michigan and one in Nebraska decided to cancel their varsity seasons in September.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
Multiple injuries were confirmed.
8 Indian Trail Elementary School students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash

Latest News

Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 10/8 recap
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores
The picture of that '66 title team hangs in the Manual locker room. Combine that with the charm...
56 years in the making: Another charmed season for Manual football?
Manual senior Trey Ryan hopes to match his grandfather, Tom Flood, as a state champion at Manual
56 years in the making: Another charmed season for Manual football?