Norton Healthcare officials stress importance of colonoscopies to detect cancer

A colonoscopy can be life-saving
A colonoscopy can be life-saving(WTVG)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a study questioning the use of colonoscopies for detecting colon cancer was released, health officials said screenings are still recommended and could be life saving.

The report was published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Oct. 9 and states that a colonoscopy did not reduce the risk of dying from colorectal cancer.

On Wednesday, the Norton Cancer Institute said the study needs to be more closely looked at, stating some of the study’s flaws may prevent people from seeking screenings.

“For folks that have no family history of colon cancer, 45 is the age,” Dr. Michael Driscoll with the Norton Cancer Institute said. “It was decreased from 50 to 45 in the last few years because we have seen an increase in diagnoses of colorectal cancer. As a matter of fact, there has been a 20% increase in the last 10 years in people under the age of 50 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer and that’s the reason the guidelines have decreased down to 45.”

Officials recommend seeking a routine colorectal screening at age 45, with several tests available depending on a patient’s risk factors.

According to the CDC, one out of every five adults between the ages of 50 and 75 have never had a colorectal screening of any kind.

