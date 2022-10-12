October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter.

Hope Village has been open for six months. The Hope Buss, a local non-profit, is in charge of day-to-day operations.

The area has home-like features, including a basketball hoop, Halloween decorations, and space for dogs. Site director Angel Todd said she wants it to feel like home for people.

The tents in the village are typically used for ice fishing, so they trap in heat. Todd said they’ve figured out how to fix any damage to the tents.

Todd said one of the biggest challenges so far has been feeding people. Fortunately, churches and businesses have stepped up to buy food. She said they’ve made several crockpot meals. She also said they host regular family meetings for people who live there, so they can adjust to any concerns. The goal, Todd said, is to grow together.

“We have a community of the residents that are here and that’s really, really important that they find value in each other, that they take ownership in this space as well,” Todd said. “Because when they know the value of it then they take care of it. So, you don’t have a lot of issues that come up.”

She also thanks the people who have helped make Hope Village a success. “We also have the larger community. We wouldn’t be able to do this work without the community of Louisville as a whole.”

People can make donations through the Hope Buss website.

