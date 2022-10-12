Contact Troubleshooters
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day

Ribbon cutting marks official opening of Louisville Pride Center on National Coming Out Day
Ribbon cutting marks official opening of Louisville Pride Center on National Coming Out Day(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday.

This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said.

The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available for booking events, meetings, and programs. The center provides space for and access to LGBTQ-friendly and trans-affirming mental health care providers.

The center has a three-part goal. First, the center aims to provide a safe and affirming gathering place for LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones. Secondly, the center strives to be a backbone organization for the LGBTQ+ community and will provide support for people and organizations doing work that helps the community. Third, the center is a point of entry for services and a resource hub for the LGBTQ+ community, the release said.

The Louisville Pride Foundation is actively seeking volunteers, committee members, donors, sponsors, and other partners.

Anyone interested in getting involved should call 502-498-4298 or visit the Louisville Pride website.

