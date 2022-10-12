Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday.

This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said.

The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available for booking events, meetings, and programs. The center provides space for and access to LGBTQ-friendly and trans-affirming mental health care providers.

The center has a three-part goal. First, the center aims to provide a safe and affirming gathering place for LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones. Secondly, the center strives to be a backbone organization for the LGBTQ+ community and will provide support for people and organizations doing work that helps the community. Third, the center is a point of entry for services and a resource hub for the LGBTQ+ community, the release said.

The Louisville Pride Foundation is actively seeking volunteers, committee members, donors, sponsors, and other partners.

Anyone interested in getting involved should call 502-498-4298 or visit the Louisville Pride website.

