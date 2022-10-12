Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect charged in February homicide

Hunter Thrasher, 23, of Louisville, is charged one count of murder.
Hunter Thrasher, 23, of Louisville, is charged one count of murder.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooing that happened 10 months ago.

Hunter Thrasher, 23, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 12 by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a murder charge.

The shooting happened on February 3 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers called there around 3:30 p.m. found Timothy Wayne Frazer, 41, of Louisville, dead inside at detached garage at the rear of the address.

According to LMPD, Thrasher and Frazer knew each other and they were able to connect Thrasher to the homicide by physical and other evidence.

