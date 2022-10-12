Contact Troubleshooters
TEN20 opening third taproom

Louisville Beer Week returns
(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TEN20, a craft brewery in Louisville, will open a third taproom in the Highlands neighborhood.

The new location that opens Thursday will be at 2200 Bardstown Road in the Douglass Loop.

According to a release, pizza from MozzaPi will be at this taproom and locally owned coffee roasters including Safai West Lou and Heine Brothers’. This will be available in the beginning of November. Snacks and drinks from places like Blue Dog Bakery and Elixir Kombucha will be served as well.

”As a resident of the Highlands neighborhood myself, I am especially excited to be celebrating the opening of this special new gathering space where we can really highlight some of Louisville’s all-stars in our fresh, high quality food and beer offerings,” Jim McGuire, part of the TEN20 ownership group, said in a release. “We look forward to being a contributor to this neighborhood as the next step in TEN20′s ongoing growth and evolution in the Louisville community.”

TEN20 will be rotating its beer offerings at the Douglass Loop location like Storyteller Hazy IPA and 1834 Lager, in addition to brews made for the Highlands location specifically.

A portion of sales on Thursday will be donated to community organizations and local nonprofits through TEN20′s HEADwaters Fund, according to the release.

