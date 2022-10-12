UofL dedicates new campus space to Class of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a permanent outdoor space.

The 2020 Pavilion is located near the center of Belknap Campus and features a space for students to study, chat or meditate.

The university said the space was dedicated to students who “were irrevocably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its historic impact on our world.”

During the pandemic, the university delivered classes virtually as well as virtually hosting the Class of 2020′s commencement ceremonies.

”We hope our Class of 2020 will come back here to celebrate, to shoot a group photo, photos with families and remember that although they didn’t get commencement, their accomplishments were important to us,” Dr. Lori Gonzalez, UofL interim president said.

Officials said the pavilion was a “fulfillment of a promise made by the university to the Class of 2020.”

