Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL dedicates new campus space to Class of 2020

The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a...
The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a permanent outdoor space.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a permanent outdoor space.

The 2020 Pavilion is located near the center of Belknap Campus and features a space for students to study, chat or meditate.

The university said the space was dedicated to students who “were irrevocably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its historic impact on our world.”

During the pandemic, the university delivered classes virtually as well as virtually hosting the Class of 2020′s commencement ceremonies.

”We hope our Class of 2020 will come back here to celebrate, to shoot a group photo, photos with families and remember that although they didn’t get commencement, their accomplishments were important to us,” Dr. Lori Gonzalez, UofL interim president said.

Officials said the pavilion was a “fulfillment of a promise made by the university to the Class of 2020.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Kentucky State Police are seeking Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, who escaped while...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

Latest News

Ribbon cutting marks official opening of Louisville Pride Center on National Coming Out Day
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day
Manufacturing
Cimtech Inc. expanding in New Albany, Indiana
More than 3,000 jobs are opening up in Louisville ahead of the holiday season.
Louisville online shopping fulfillment center hiring for seasonal jobs
Police discover Uber Eats driver is a sex offender
Police discover Uber Eats driver is a sex offender