Wedding ceremony held in hospital for terminally ill patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital.

Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer.

For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.

In an impromptu and intimate ceremony, Melendez married the woman of his dreams, Daysy Rosales, in front of hospital staff and family.

“We just told the hospital we wanted to get married and the hospital prepared it all,” Rosales said. “It was a surprise.”

This marriage meant so much to the couple.

“We’ve always wanted to but we never had the moment to do it but today, the occasion happened and it was very lovely,” Rosales continued.

The couple has been together for the past 18 years. They have three children together: a 17-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.