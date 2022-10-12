Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Wedding ceremony held in hospital for terminally ill patient

In an impromptu and intimate ceremony, he married the woman of his dreams in front of hospital staff and family.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital.

Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer.

For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.

In an impromptu and intimate ceremony, Melendez married the woman of his dreams, Daysy Rosales, in front of hospital staff and family.

“We just told the hospital we wanted to get married and the hospital prepared it all,” Rosales said. “It was a surprise.”

This marriage meant so much to the couple.

“We’ve always wanted to but we never had the moment to do it but today, the occasion happened and it was very lovely,” Rosales continued.

The couple has been together for the past 18 years. They have three children together: a 17-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
Multiple injuries were confirmed.
8 Indian Trail Elementary School students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash

Latest News

Mayor Fischer was awarded the Water Environment Federation's Public Officials Award (Photo...
Mayor Fischer recognized for water industry contributions
In an impromptu and intimate ceremony, he married the woman of his dreams in front of hospital...
Hospital wedding ceremony held for terminally ill patient
The restaurant closed back in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week.
Spring Street Bar & Grill is back open
The restaurant closed back in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week.
Spring Street Bar & Grill is back open