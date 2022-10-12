Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the Zoneton Fire Protection District.

Zoneton firefighters announced they will be making neighborhood visits to pass out candy to children in Halloween costumes for the third straight year.

The event will begin on Oct. 26 and will continue for the following two nights with weather permitting.

“The past two years went very well, so we will do it again,” Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said in a release. “We are very blessed with a supportive community. Businesses have made financial contributions and citizens have brought us bags of candy to give out.”

The fire station originally hosted a Halloween open house for children to get candy, but following the COVID pandemic, Zoneton was forced to adapt.

Fallen Zoneton Chief Rob Orkies told firefighters to come up with a way to connect with the community and make Halloween special for the neighborhood children.

“I really want to do something for the kids, that’s important to us,” Orkies previously told Zoneton Fire.

A full list of neighborhood stops is listed on Zoneton Fire’s website. There are two make-up days also in the works if weather cancels one of the scheduled nights.

