Amendment #2 on Kentucky ballots could change future laws on abortion access

By Isaac Calvert
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 8th, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots, but what exactly is at stake in this election?

At the bottom of the Kentucky ballot is Amendment #2. This proposed amendment to the state Constitution could impact future abortion rights here in the Commonwealth.

“What Amendment #2 is designed to do, is to prohibit the state Supreme Court, or state judges, from determining that our state constitution has a right to an abortion,” says Dr. Jeffrey Budziak, Associate Dean of the Potter College of Arts & Letters & Associate Professor of Political Science at Western Kentucky University.

“The reason the language is framed the way it is, is what it is trying to do is say, state judges cannot construe the Constitution in any way to find a right to an abortion.”

Back in June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning access to abortion on the federal level.

Now, it is up to the states to determine laws regarding access to abortion.

Voting on Constitutional Amendment #2 will determine whether or not the states can implement those laws, but knowing which state officials to vote for is just as important.

“The truth is, for voters who are really fired up about abortion policy, it is gonna be your state officials who are going to be making these decisions in the future. I think if you are a voter who feels really strongly one way or the other on abortion issues, you really want to know who you are voting for at the state and local level now,” says Dr. Budziak.

“It is good to know who you are voting for at the federal level too, but that is just simply not where the politics of abortion are going to be fought, at least in the short term.”

This poses the question, what does voting “Yes” mean and what does “No” mean?

“If you are voting yes, you are voting to amend the Kentucky constitution to stop state judges from finding a state Constitutional right to abortion. If you are voting no, you are voting for what we have now, which does not guarantee abortion access, but it leaves the question back to state judges.” Dr. Budziak says.

The election is on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Voting begins at 6:00 AM local time and concludes at 6:00 PM local time.

REMINDER: If you are standing in line at 6:00PM, you are still able to vote. Remain in line.

Early in-person voting will be taking place November 3rd-5th, 2022.

