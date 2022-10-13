Candidates for Ky. 3rd Congressional District lay out campaign plans in forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two candidates for the Kentucky 3rd Congressional District met to answer questions and discuss campaign plans on Thursday afternoon.

The forum was hosted by the Rotary Club of Louisville at Joe’s Palm Room, where Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey and Republican candidate Stuart Ray discussed multiple topics including inflation, gun safety reform and abortion.

The two candidates are seeking for the vacant seat left by current Kentucky 3rd District congressman John Yarmuth, who announced he would be retiring at the end of his eight term.

During the debate on abortion rights, McGarvey mentioned government bodies should not be making decisions for women seeking abortions.

“The bottom line is, I do not think a legislative body, whether it’s the Metro Council, the state senate, whether it’s the United States Congress, has any business being in that operating room,” McGarvey said. “These decisions are best left between a woman and her physician.”

Meanwhile, Ray argued for abortion laws with certain exceptions.

”In my personal life, I’m Catholic and I’m pro-life, but I also recognize the exceptions, as does state law recognizes the exceptions,” Ray said. “And that is rape, incest and certainly, the life of the mother.”

Kentucky’s general election takes place on November 8.

