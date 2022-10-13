Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend

Thomas Smith walks out of the courtroom (October 2022)
Thomas Smith walks out of the courtroom (October 2022)(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court.

Smith killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in June 2021.

Smith pleaded down from murder to voluntary manslaughter.

It’s a plea Slaughter’s family members said they accept, but wish was more.

Slaughter’s son, Clayton Dimmitt, took the stand Thursday, using choice words to describe the family’s feelings toward Smith.

No cameras were allowed inside.

Dimmitt looked at Smith and said “I hate you.”

He called Smith a “coward” and said that he hopes Smith doesn’t “make it out of jail alive.”

Slaughter’s mother, Patricia Slaughter, said it’s been a difficult year and a half.

“We are relieved it’s over,” she said, “but we just hope that it stands, that he has to stay there.”

Slaughter thanked police and the prosecutor’s office for their efforts seeking justice.

