Code Louisville celebrates graduates in technology careers

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Code Louisville graduates, along with mentors and staff, were celebrated on Thursday for milestones made in the technology field.

Code Louisville provides free coding training for residents age 18 and up, offering courses in web development, user experience design, data analysis, quality assurance and more.

On Thursday, staff, graduates and mentors met at Virtual Peaker, a local energy technology company, to celebrate the success of more than 750 Code Louisville graduates who now have jobs within the technology field.

Virtual Peaker was founded in 2015 and is one of the top employers of Code Louisville graduates, along with El Toro, Humana, Switcher Studio, Waystar and UPS.

According to a release, more than 300 companies have hired a Code Louisville graduate over the program’s seven-year history.

“Code Louisville has been instrumental in the growth and success of Virtual Peaker’s development team and ultimately our technology platform,” Virtual Peaker’s CEO and Founder Dr. Bill Burke said in a release. “We’ve created a hiring strategy around the program, and it has proven to be successful as we’ve hired 14 full-time engineers directly from Code Louisville. We’re looking forward to this continued partnership as our team continues to expand.”

The next training sessions for Code Louisville are scheduled for January. For more information, click or tap here.

