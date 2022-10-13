Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The shootings happened on the afternoon of September 10. Officers were first called to the 400 block of S. 26th Street where they found Edward Lamont Smith, 26, of Louisville, dead from a gunshot wound.

A short time later, Alexis McCrary, 24, also of Louisville, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Cedar St. Louisville Metro police detectives determined the shootings of Smith and McCrary were related.

Court documents say one of the homicides was captured on surveillance video and detective were able to identify Wade as the suspect.

Wade is scheduled to be arraigned October 14.

