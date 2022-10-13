Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that he sent a sexually explicit image of a woman to people involved in a group text.

Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, entered the guilty plea to distribution of sexually explicit images without consent this morning during an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox.

Some of the people involved in the group text who received the picture knew the woman and informed her of the photo.

Wilcox sentenced Seeders to 365 in jail, but that sentence was conditionally discharged for 365 days. That means Seeders will not serve any jail time unless he gets in trouble over the next year.

Seeders was ordered to have a mental health assessment and to forfeit his law enforcement certification.

