Farmers affected by drought to receive assistance through government programs

After droughts affected crops across Kentucky, members of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee hosted a meeting to find ways to help affected farmers.(WCAX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After droughts affected crops across Kentucky, members of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee hosted a meeting to find ways to help affected farmers.

The Department of Agriculture presented programs that would assist farmers during a drought.

Affected farmers would also have several options provided by the Farm Service Agency to provide funds to the effected farmers.

FSA officials currently monitor drought conditions in Kentucky. If those conditions rise anywhere beyond a certain high point on the US Drought Scale for more than eight weeks, farmers and producers would be given assistance.

“We have a monthly newsletter, we have text alerts, producers are encouraged to sign up for those methods of communication,” Angella Watson, Farm Program Chief with the Farm Service Agency said. “They also do outreach meetings and phone calls. and that sort of stuff when we know those programs are going to kick in, because we want our producers to be able to participate and take advantage when they’ve severely effected by the conditions.”

The amount of money farmers would receive is based on the severity of the drought.

For more information on relief programs from the FSA, click or tap here.

