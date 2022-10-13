FORECAST: Dry and windy weather increases fire danger through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Red Flag Warning until 8PM ET Thursday, and again from 11AM-8PM ET Friday

Dry and windy through Friday

Weekend shower chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The breeze will calm down somewhat overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s heading into Friday morning. Expect a mainly clear sky as this happens.

Friday is another sunny day with slightly warmer air in place, pushing highs into the 70s. A Red Flag Warning for fire danger will be in effect Friday afternoon as gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation present a considerable fire risk.

A few clouds move in Friday night with our next disturbance aloft arriving. This will also squeeze out a small sprinkle chance closer to midnight and beyond Saturday morning. Lows will be mild in the 50s by then.

Saturday will see a few light scattered showers, some clouds, mild temperatures in the 70s, and a decent breeze. It won’t be a washout of a day as the showers look fairly insignificant.

Sunday’s shower chance looks to be south of Louisville for now, but confidence is low in this setup due to the variable speed of the cold front moving through. What we do know is that much cooler air arrives behind the front early next week, giving us highs only in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s!

The earliest fall freeze in more than 20 years is possible by Wednesday morning.

