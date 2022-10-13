FORECAST: Windy afternoon with a continued elevated grass/wildfire danger

WEATHER HEADLINES

RED FLAG WARNING for most of the region from 1 PM to 8 PM

Windy this afternoon with gusts around 25-35 mph

FIRE WEATHER WATCH for Friday from 11 AM to 8 PM

Few showers on Saturday with cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy, sunny and very dry this afternoon. That is a bad combination when you are dealing with dry leaves in Autumn, so the fire danger risk has been elevated through sunset. A Red Flag Warning means to avoid outdoor burning during this time.

Tonight looks mostly clear and chilly. Lows fall into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Friday will be sunny yet again with breezy conditions at times. Southwesterly winds push highs near 70°. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place for tomorrow as the elevated fire danger remains.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. Overnight lows will be warmer, only fall into the 50s by Saturday morning.

A cold front pushing through on Saturday brings scattered showers into the forecast. Much colder air takes over for the first half of next week; highs only look to top out in the 50s.

