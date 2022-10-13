Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Ky. Circuit Court judge dies after battle with ALS

Ellie Garcia Kerstetter died on September 29 after a battle with ALS, family confirmed.
Ellie Garcia Kerstetter died on September 29 after a battle with ALS, family confirmed.(Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s first appointed Latina judge has died after a battle with ALS.

Ellie Garcia Kerstetter died on September 29, family confirmed.

Kerstetter graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2000 and passed both the Kentucky and Florida bar exams, according to her obituary.

After finishing law school, Kerstetter started her own law practice and served for nearly two decades before being appointed as a Jefferson County Family Court Judge in Kentucky Circuit Court.

Kerstetter left the position in early 2021.

The family is hosting a celebration of life on Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Casita Center, located at 223 East Magnolia Drive.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text

Latest News

A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery...
‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held on two counts of murder in the September 10, 2022...
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty