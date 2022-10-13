Former Ky. Circuit Court judge dies after battle with ALS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s first appointed Latina judge has died after a battle with ALS.

Ellie Garcia Kerstetter died on September 29, family confirmed.

Kerstetter graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2000 and passed both the Kentucky and Florida bar exams, according to her obituary.

After finishing law school, Kerstetter started her own law practice and served for nearly two decades before being appointed as a Jefferson County Family Court Judge in Kentucky Circuit Court.

Kerstetter left the position in early 2021.

The family is hosting a celebration of life on Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Casita Center, located at 223 East Magnolia Drive.

