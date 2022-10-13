Goode Weather Blog 10/13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Strong wind gusts and fire danger will be the main headlines for a good 48 hours.

For the rest of today, the gusts will ramp up into the 25-35 mph range with RH down to about 20% roughly in the 3pm-6pm window…which would be the worst of the fire danger period. Red Flag Warning continues for this event.

Friday, yet another vort passes through to enhance the wind over the area. Gusts will be similar if not a bit higher at times. RH levels look lower into the 16-20% range. Timing looks to be a bit earlier in the 1pm-6pm window. Fire Weather Watch is out which should get replaced with a RFW later.

Weekend rain: Front will push down as the strong occluded low pressure to our NE keeps throwing fronts at us. This front will slow and eventually stall somewhere in the TN Valley. It is the east/west orientation of the front that can be a problem with pops due to some training of showers. Typically that can extend the PoP period over a longer period of time. In addition, Td’s look to raise into the 50s and 60s with the SW flow. However, the ‘look’ of the data so far seems to be aiming this risk more for southern KY and much of TN. There will be a very sharp cutoff point to the north on keeping those Td’s from traveling northbound. So PoPs in the low range look good for now with some thunder for southern areas. SPC does have a marginal risk out for the boundary area of the higher dewpoints that push in.

We get cold next week and still feel the raw numbers are likely the way to go here which would put us only a few degrees from record cold maxes and even for record cold mins won’t be too far off.

How we exit that setup and get into the last phase of October is much more uncertainly as timing of both jets is varying…leading to several outcomes.

