Homicide suspect indicted, arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man indicted on complicity to murder and complicity to assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested.

The indictment against Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was returned by the October Jefferson County Grand Jury.

Taylor is charged with murder for the February 20 shooting death of Anthony Montex Knott in the 3300 block of Camp Ground Road near Longshots Sports Bar.

A second victim was taken to UofL Hospital by a private car. The man survived his injuries.

Taylor has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on October 17. Bond for Taylor has been set at $100,000.

