I-265 lane and ramp closures scheduled

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The Sherman Minton Renewal team and INDOT Seymour District are working together to repair guardrail along Interstate 265.

According to a release, there are three closures scheduled from Thursday evening to Friday morning that drivers should know about.

The following closures below:

  • Left lane closure I-265 Eastbound beginning on or after 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. west of the I-65 interchange near mile marker 5.4.
  • Left lane closure I-265 Westbound beginning on or after 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. west of the I-65 interchange near mile marker 6.7.
  • Ramp from I-265 Westbound to I-64 Eastbound beginning on or after 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The release also stated that the times of the closures may or may not be in effect for the entire period noted.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged by officials to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

