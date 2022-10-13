‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Monday night.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased three different $20 scratch-off tickets at the Circle K on Mud Lane while on his break, according to a release.

“I don’t normally buy $20 tickets, but I had a little extra money and thought why not,” the man told lottery officials.

The man scratched off his “$2,000 Loaded!” ticket and uncovered symbols stating he had won $2,000 and $50,000.

“I scratched off the fourth number and saw another 5X for $10,000, another $50,000 prize,” the man said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m at one hundred and four thousand dollars.’ They probably thought I stole something, I ran out of the store so fast.”

After heading back to work, he finished scratching off the rest of the ticket with his wife, who also works in the same location. It was there where he found out he won the $500,000 grand prize.

“It was crazy, we just couldn’t believe it,” he said to lottery officials.

The man immediately shared the news with his mother and grandmother.

He also went to another store to scan the ticket, which confirmed on screen, ”You won $500,000, see KLC Corp.”

His grandmother came with him to claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.

“I never imagined this would ever be me,” he said. “I’m just amazed.”

The man received a check for $355,000 after taxes, the Kentucky Lottery said. The Circle K who sold the winning ticket will also receive a $5,000 bonus.

