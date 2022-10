LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new indoor foam combat arena just opened in the Fern Creek area.

Foam combat, axe throwing, sumo suits and arcade games are all at Foam Warriorz Louisville.

The location of this new arena is at 5622 Bardstown Road.

WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke had fun on WAVE Sunrise in the sumo suit!

