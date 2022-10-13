Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS to host showcasing of schools

The showcase is important for some parents as the School Choice Plan for the 2023-2024 school year passed over the summer.
By WAVE Staff and Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the summer, the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education passed its new School Choice Plan for the 2023-2024 school year.

The showcase event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Center in Exhibition Halls A & B.

That’s why this weekend’s showcase of schools is extremely important for certain parents, and JCPS explains why.

