JCPS to host showcasing of schools
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the summer, the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education passed its new School Choice Plan for the 2023-2024 school year.
The showcase event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Center in Exhibition Halls A & B.
That’s why this weekend’s showcase of schools is extremely important for certain parents, and JCPS explains why.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.