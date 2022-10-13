JCPS Showcase of Schools returns to Kentucky International Convention Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and students will have a chance to check out a number of Jefferson County Public Schools as the Showcase of Schools returns to the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The event is scheduled on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Exhibition Halls A and B on the second floor.

JCPS said parents will have a chance to speak with principals and staff about programs being offered at each school.

In addition, the district said families entering kindergarten, 6th or 9th grade will have access to their new home school boundary or additional options as part of the School Choice Plan which goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The application period for the 2023-24 school year begins on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 16, according to JCPS.

For more information on the Showcase of Schools, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.