Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man charged in connection to homicide case appears in court

Hunter William Thrasher, 23, of Louisville, appeared in court after LMPD said he is connected...
Hunter William Thrasher, 23, of Louisville, appeared in court after LMPD said he is connected to a homicide that happened in February.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide case appeared in court Thursday after failing to be arraigned back in September on separate charges.

Hunter William Thrasher, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. Police said Thrasher is connected to the shooting death of Timothy Frazer, 41, of Louisville.

Thrasher had a preexisting court date back in September for several other charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Thrasher failed to appear in court on that date and that a warrant was issued for his arrest after a 10-day grace period.

Thrasher’s bond is set at $35,000 in addition to his previous bonds set back in September.

LMPD has not released any more information regarding his connection to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
FILE: Four suspects D’Montray Rox, Traymont Beaumont, Amontre Easton and Kelvonnie Harris...
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

Latest News

FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
Mose Young, RN, said ER Nurse Appreciation Week highlights the teamwork and dedication at UofL...
UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication
Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was indicted for complicity to murder and...
Homicide suspect indicted, arrested
I-265 lane and ramp closures scheduled