Louisville man charged in connection to homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide case appeared in court Thursday after failing to be arraigned back in September on separate charges.

Hunter William Thrasher, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. Police said Thrasher is connected to the shooting death of Timothy Frazer, 41, of Louisville.

Thrasher had a preexisting court date back in September for several other charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Thrasher failed to appear in court on that date and that a warrant was issued for his arrest after a 10-day grace period.

Thrasher’s bond is set at $35,000 in addition to his previous bonds set back in September.

LMPD has not released any more information regarding his connection to the deadly shooting.

