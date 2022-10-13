Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant

Police said a man walking out with his pizza feared for his life after being robbed and kidnapped.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said a man walking out with his pizza feared for his life after being robbed and kidnapped.

Rudolph Yearby, 45, was arrested Wednesday with charges of kidnapping, robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Court documents said it all started on Oct. 3 with both men inside the Little Caesars on South 2nd Street across from Cardinal Stadium.

After the victim paid for his pizza, Yearby followed the victim to his car.

Then, Yearby forced the victim at gunpoint to get into the car and give up the only $50 he had, documents state.

Yearby then drove him and the victim to nearby Huston Quin Park, where he demanded the victim get out and go sit on a bench before Yearby drove off.

”I’ve never had any reason to feel unsafe here,” customer Steven Hauprich said.

Little Caesars manager Katie Barnett said they have several cameras inside.

”A couple of my own customers, they like to send threats if things don’t go their way, and it is kind of uncomfortable,” Barnett said. “I hear people fighting and yelling in my parking lot. I’ve had an active shooter at Kroger once. I am just nervous, because I don’t really know what happened. I just want to keep my employees safe, so I have been telling them just make sure they are doing their job and no one is harassing them.”

WAVE News Crime and Safety Expert, D’Shawn Johnson, said he’s noticed a pattern of thieves not caring about cameras.

Johnson’s advice is that it takes more than just being aware of your surroundings.

”You say, ‘Well, I’m just a block from home or I’m two blocks from home,’ that’s a comfortable surrounding,” Johnson said. “Sometimes we get complacent with our surroundings and let our guard down, and that’s when things happen.”

Johnson said if you ever run into a robber, you should always listen to their commands. He said it’s not worth your life.

No word on if the shopping center’s parking lot cameras caught the crime.

Officers said the victim’s description of Yearby’s tattoos led to his arrest.

In court on Thursday, Yearby entered a plea of not guilty. A judge placed Yearby on an $150,000 full cash bond.

Yearby’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

