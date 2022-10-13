Contact Troubleshooters
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman

Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday.

Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said.

Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said Hope is in need of medical attention and may be struggling from a psychological episode. Hope’s clothing and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with any information on Hope’s whereabouts is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

