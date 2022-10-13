Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office.

The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases and asked governors to wipe out state convictions.

Beshear says he’s still considering the President’s request and its potential impact.

The Governor explained that there are differences between federal and state law and said his administration will be taking the time to analyze this information before the next steps are announced.

Gov. Beshear also said he asked the Administrative Office of the Courts for more information on how many Kentuckians could be eligible for a state pardon on a possession-only charge.

“Let me be clear, I agree that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know the vast majority of Kentuckians demand medical cannabis be legalized, and I am committed to keeping Kentuckians updated as we review the information and make plans to move forward.”

There’s a form for the pardon request on the governor’s website.

