Transformer fire causes temporary closure on US 42

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A blown transformer has caused a temporary closure in Oldham County.

Highway US 42 at River Bluff is closed between Hayfield Lane and Hunters Ridge Drive.

Louisville Gas & Electric is there fixing the transformer and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is there posting signs to redirect traffic.

Oldham County Emergency Management confirmed that the closure will be in place for the remainder of the day.

