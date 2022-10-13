Contact Troubleshooters
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove

Baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the boat in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove for the first time.
Baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the boat in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove for the first time.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden as Tucker joined the bloat at Hippo Cove for the first time since August 3 when Fritz was born.

The hippo team says Tucker was on his best behavior and took Bibi’s cues when she indicated he should give Fritz space.

“We are thrilled with what we observed this morning,” said Cincinnati zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch.

“Tucker was patient and submissive, which is exactly what he needed to be for Bibi to allow him to get close to Fritz.

“She also seemed happy to be reunited with him and even let Fritz wander off to play with Fiona while she interacted with him.”

Zoo officials say Hippo Cove may be closed during some introductions but the goal is to have it open for at least part of the day.

It will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays during HallZooween which starts this weekend.

