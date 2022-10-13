UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week is a special “thank you” to the people who save lives in the emergency room.

This week is ER Nurse Appreciation Week. One ER nurse with UofL Health spoke about some of the challenges nurses have faced lately.

“In the emergency room, you never know who will come through the door,” Mose Young, RN, said. “So UofL Health is honoring the ER nurses who fight to save lives every day.”

The nationwide nursing shortage paired with the pandemic created challenges that most nurses never imagined.

Young is looking on the positive side, though. He said ER Nurse Appreciation Week highlights the teamwork and dedication he has seen at UofL Health Medical Center East.

His manager has given his team gifts, lunch and treats.

It doesn’t take a big week of nurse appreciation. Young said just a simple ‘thank you’ can mean a lot, and people have shown it in different ways throughout the past two and a half years.

“For where we’ve come from in this pandemic to where we are now, there were many things, and they were all beautiful and all accepted, and it really gave you the sense that someone really cared about what you did,” Young said.

This week is specifically for ER nurses, but all nurses are celebrated during National Nurses Week in May.

