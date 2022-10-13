Contact Troubleshooters
Woman wins lottery after 'the spirit told her' to buy last-minute ticket

A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.

“It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

Israel, 39, bought the ticket on the lottery’s website. The next morning, she received an email saying she won $501,444 before taxes.

“When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” she said. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

Israel said she wants to use her winnings to invest in her family’s future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

