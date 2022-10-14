2023 Abbey Road on the River lineup announced

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The 2023 lineup for Abbey Road on the River is now out.

The music festival from May 25-29 at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville will feature Legends Live!

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals; Micky Dolenz of The Monkees; and creator and band leader Live and Let Die, Tony Kishman, will be performing at the festival. Other headlining acts include Colombia’s Classicstone performing hits from Queen, The Beatles, and more, and Chicago’s BritBeat: A Tribute to the Beatles.

Homegrown Kentuckiana acts will be performing as well, such as Erin Hill, Laren Rapp and Co., DoorWay, Nick Peay, The Rigby’s, Mary’s Dad’s Band, CMN Trio and The School of Rock.

For more on the lineup and how to get tickets, click or tap here.

