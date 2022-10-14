Centerstone opens new behavioral health office in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A ribbon cutting was hosted for a new behavioral health and addiction recovery center in Jeffersonville.

Centerstone, a nonprofit health system, provides mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

The organization said it chose the new location on East 10th Street due to it being easily accessible to public transport.

“In this area, in this part of the state, we really have focused our work on kids and families,” Suzanne Koesel, Centerstone’s CEO said. “So we do a lot for work in the schools, helping kids who are struggling to overcome that and learn new kills so they can participate at school more effectively and can learn and form good relationships and that sort of thing.”

Centerstone also has specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs.

This new facility will allow more people of all ages to have access to Centerstone’s services.

The location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

