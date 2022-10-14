Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Centerstone opens new behavioral health office in Jeffersonville

A ribbon cutting was hosted for a new behavioral health and addiction recovery center in...
A ribbon cutting was hosted for a new behavioral health and addiction recovery center in Jeffersonville.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A ribbon cutting was hosted for a new behavioral health and addiction recovery center in Jeffersonville.

Centerstone, a nonprofit health system, provides mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

The organization said it chose the new location on East 10th Street due to it being easily accessible to public transport.

“In this area, in this part of the state, we really have focused our work on kids and families,” Suzanne Koesel, Centerstone’s CEO said. “So we do a lot for work in the schools, helping kids who are struggling to overcome that and learn new kills so they can participate at school more effectively and can learn and form good relationships and that sort of thing.”

Centerstone also has specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs.

This new facility will allow more people of all ages to have access to Centerstone’s services.

The location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Insulated tents designed for use by ice fishermen are being used at Hope Village, Louisville...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
A Louisville man turned $60 into half a million dollars after buying a winning Kentucky Lottery...
‘I’m just amazed’: Louisville man wins $500,000 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Rudolph Yearby, 45, was arrested Wednesday with charges of kidnapping, robbery and being a...
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant

Latest News

The group is focusing on ending the stigma around mental health for men of color.
Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings for men of color
This week is a special “thank you” to the people who save lives in the emergency room.
UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication
Mose Young, RN, said ER Nurse Appreciation Week highlights the teamwork and dedication at UofL...
UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication
A colonoscopy can be life-saving
Norton Healthcare officials stress importance of colonoscopies to detect cancer