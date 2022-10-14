Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Insulated tents designed for use by ice fishermen are being used at Hope Village, Louisville...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
Jeffersontown police officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Rudolph Yearby, 45, was arrested Wednesday with charges of kidnapping, robbery and being a...
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant

Latest News

A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine ‘correct and timely’
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears
Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held on two counts of murder in the September 10, 2022...
Suspect in double homicide arraigned
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72