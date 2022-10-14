FORECAST: Elevated fire danger today; Watching weekend rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

RED FLAG WARNING until 8 PM

Windy this afternoon with gusts around 25-35 mph

Small rain chance early Saturday morning; Showers south on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine remains in today’s forecast as highs climb to near 70°.

Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible this afternoon. Fire danger remains high due to low humidity, gusty winds, and dry conditions; burn bans are in effect in many locations.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the upper 40s and low 50s. A front moving through overnight brings a slight sprinkle/light shower chance back into our forecast, however, most look to stay dry.

While a few light showers are possible Saturday morning, tomorrow looks mostly dry. In fact, quite a bit of sunshine is in tomorrow’s forecast highs sit in the 60s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

As the front lingers, some showers are in the forecast for areas south of Louisville on Sunday.

Well below-average highs are expected to start the next workweek.

