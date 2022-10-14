Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Fire danger eases somewhat this weekend as 70s return

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 8PM ET tonight
  • Small shower chance this weekend, but most stay dry
  • Cold front brings in winter-like air next week after a mild weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will move in overnight as a front arrives, helping to keep temperatures from falling below the 50s in many spots. Expect a small sprinkle and light shower chance heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday has a small shower chance both early and late, but the vast majority of the region will stay dry. During the afternoon we’ll see abundant sunshine and highs near 70.

Saturday night sees an increase in clouds and a small shower chance. Lows will sink back into the 40s heading into Sunday morning.

A few showers are possible well south of Louisville on Sunday but for the most part the rest of the region will stay dry with highs in the 70s.

A reinforcing cold front will blast through Monday morning, bringing a big-time cool down for a good chunk of next week. Expect highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with a substantial freeze threat by Tuesday morning and especially Wednesday morning. Yes, this kind of freeze in mid-October is earlier than usual. More moderate air arrives by late next week but rain chances will be nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
Here's WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
