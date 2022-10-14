Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mild weather through the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 15, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers and the 60s for Saturday
  • Slightly better chances tomorrow, mainly for southern Kentucky
  • Dramatic drop in temperatures and widespread freeze this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a small shower chance to start the weekend as a cold front passes through the region.

This will keep a few clouds around as temperatures only climb into the 60s this afternoon.

Clouds increase overnight as temperatures dip down into the 40s. A few showers are possible well south of Louisville on Sunday but for the most part the rest of the region will stay dry with highs in the 70s.

Sunday night features cool temperatures and breezy winds as lows fall down into the 30s and 40s.

Looking ahead toward the start of this week, temperatures will be well below our seasonal averages with highs only in the 50s through Wednesday.

Overnight lows could be near the freezing mark, with a widespread freeze likely by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

