FORECAST: Warm and windy ahead of winter-like weather this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy and warm today with a few scattered showers south of Louisville

Winter-like weather begins tomorrow with a brisk and gusty Monday

A FREEZE WATCH is in place for Tuesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a warm and windy day as high temperatures climb into the low 70s.

A slim chance of a few scattered showers is possible this afternoon, especially for areas near southern Kentucky. Cool temperatures and breezy winds arrive tonight as lows fall into the 40s with a few passing clouds.

Monday will be a brisk and windy day, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph as cool and dry air pushes into the region. Wind chill could dip into the 30s as well.

A FREEZE WATCH is in place for tomorrow night as temperatures plunge into the 20s and 30s. Frost is expected, with the potential of a freeze as well.

A FREEZE WATCH is in place for Monday night and into Tuesday morning, as a widespread freeze is now likely for much of the area.

Our cold snap is set to last through at least Wednesday of this week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.